Garda ‘delighted’ to be posted to Drinagh part-time

VACANT garda posts at both Drinagh and Durrus garda stations are to be filled temporarily this summer, while a vacancy for an Irish speaking sergeant in Ballyvourney is to be filled permanently within the next month.

The details were outlined at last week’s meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) after Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) sought an update on the two West Cork vacancies.

Drinagh Garda Station is without a garda since the retirement of Gda Tim Forde last year, while Durrus is without a garda, following the retirement of Gda John Dowling earlier this year.

Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan of the newly-created Cork County Division, said that two appointments for Drinagh and Durrus will be made for the summer initially, with a competition being run for full-time appointments.

‘It will be permanent, but we have to go through a cumbersome process so I decided to fill the positions at both stations for the summer period. I had an opportunity to ask a member to go out there for the summer and he is delighted to accept it. It’s the same in Durrus,’ said Chief Supt O’Sullivan.

Cllr Carroll welcomed the news, but added that locals will want to have permanent gardaí in their areas soon.

The garda boss said he wants to get gardaí out to rural stations as much as he can, but admitted he is hampered due to regulations on the custody of prisoners at stations.

‘I’m a big believer in having gardaí in rural stations, so that they are travelling through with sporadic patrolling of an area. It also gives a community a focal point and if they see something suspicious they can report it to them.’

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Deputy Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed the news that a female sergeant has been identified to fill the Irish-speaking sergeant post at Ballyvourney Garda Station, which has been vacant for the past three years.

Chief Supt O’Sullivan said that she has to pass an Irish proficiency test before being appointed.

‘It’s being carried out in two weeks and if she is successful, I hope to have her in situ next month at this stage.’