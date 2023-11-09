Garda crackdown on antisocial behaviour

GARDAÍ in Bandon are planning a crackdown on antisocial behaviour after dealing with a number of incidents in the town.

Garda Frances Murphy of Bandon Garda Station said that one of the main areas being targeted is around St Patrick’s Church.

‘There are a lot of complaints coming in from public and from the parish priest about a lot of youths congregating around the steps area causing a nuisance and intimidating mass-goers,’ she said.

‘A lot of elderly people visiting the graveyard are being intimidated also. We want to let the public know that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated. Unfortunately, there has been damage done to some of the headstones and ornaments and this can cause great trauma for loved ones.’

Gda Murphy said this is unacceptable behaviour and urged members of the public to contact Bandon Garda Station if they see anything suspicious in that vicinity.

‘They don’t even have to give their name and they can ring in confidence. We just want to get on top of this now.’

Gda Murphy was speaking on local radio station C103, and warned that those caught misbehaving will be prosecuted in the courts.