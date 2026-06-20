Garda appeal for witnesses over Bandon pipe bomb discovery

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of an explosive device outside a home in Laurel Walk in the town on Thursday evening.

'Anyone who was in the Laurel Walk, Allen Square, North Main Street/Dunmanway road areas of Bandon Town, West Cork between the hours of 2:50pm and 3:30pm on Thursday June 18th who may have seen anything unusual is asked to contact the investigating gardaí,' said a Garda spokesperson.

'Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage from the Laurel Walk, Allen Square, North Main Street/ Dunmanway road areas between 2:50pm and 3:30pm on Thursday June 18th is also asked to make that footage available.

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A number of people were evacuated from the area and the services of the Army EOD were requested while a cordon was established in the area on Thursday evening following the discovery of the pipe bomb in a property.

No injuries were reported while gardaí conducted a technical examination of the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken away for a forensic examinatiom.

Gardaí can be contacted at Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.