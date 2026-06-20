News

Garda appeal for witnesses over Bandon pipe bomb discovery

June 20th, 2026 2:22 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Garda appeal for witnesses over Bandon pipe bomb discovery Image
The EPOD vehicle near Allen Square in Bandon on Thursday night

Share this article

Gardaí in Bandon are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of an explosive device outside a home in Laurel Walk in the town on Thursday evening.

'Anyone who was in the Laurel Walk, Allen Square, North Main Street/Dunmanway road areas of Bandon Town, West Cork between the hours of 2:50pm and 3:30pm on Thursday June 18th who may have seen anything unusual is asked to contact the investigating gardaí,' said a Garda spokesperson.

'Anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage from the Laurel Walk, Allen Square, North Main Street/ Dunmanway road areas between 2:50pm and 3:30pm on Thursday June 18th is also asked to make that footage available.

ADVERTISEMENT

A number of people were evacuated from the area and the services of the Army EOD were requested while a cordon was established in the area on Thursday evening following the discovery of the pipe bomb in a property.

No injuries were reported  while gardaí conducted a technical examination of the scene and the suspected pipe bomb was taken away for a forensic examinatiom.

Gardaí can be contacted at Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended