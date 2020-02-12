Garda appeal for missing man last seen in Cork City

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Cormac Ryan, 31 years, who has been missing from Cork City since Sunday 9th February 2020.

Cormac is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a stocky build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Cormac was last seen wearing a dark green coat, blue jeans, wine coloured shirt and black shoes with a thick white sole.

Gardaí and Cormac's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.