Garda appeal for missing Macroom man

August 18th, 2021 10:10 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Chris De Jager from Macroom who has been reported missing since yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Chris De Jager,who is missing from his home in Macroom since yesterday afternoon.

Chris is described as being approximately 5’10”, of stocky build with black hair and brown eyes.

Chris was last seen in Macroom Town at approximately 5.25pm yesterday  evening when he was driving in a Seat Altea car. It is believed that Chris may be in the Tipperary area.

Gardaí and Chris' family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Chris' whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Macroom on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

