GALLERY: Honours for county’s local heroes

OUTSTANDING contributions made by individuals and community and voluntary groups across Cork were showcased at the ninth annual Mayor’s Community Awards last week.

County mayor Gillian Coughlan presented a total of 12 awards on the night, including a special presentation for Noreen Minihane from Clonakilty who won the overall individual award. Passage West Creates took the overall community group award.

The mayor noted that individual award winner Noreen Minihane has a long-standing history of community activity having been involved in the Cope Foundation, the West Cork Traveller Centre, Clonakilty Community Hall, Dúchas Historical Society, Annual Band Championships, West Cork Drama Festival and Clonakilty Street Feast Festival. The judges highlighted how Noreen has had a very broad reach across her community and that of West Cork over many years.

Passage West Creates, winners of the community award, is a not-for-profit collective of crafters from Cork harbour and beyond. Its home is behind a bright blue shop front in Main Street in Passage West, driven by an ethos of all that is local, sustainable and ethical, with the judges remarking how it’s committed to continued growth and continues to innovate.

Cllr Coughlan warmly commended all nominees on the night for their commitment and dedication to their communities. ‘These annual awards celebrate the best of our county’s goodwill, generosity and altruism,’ she said. ‘They give us all the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the selfless work of volunteers who support their communities.’

South Cork nominees included Carrigaline Tidy Towns, Macroom’s St Patrick’s Day virtual celebration, Passage West Creates and Crosshaven Sea Scouts.

West Cork nominees comprised Stuttering Awareness Mental Wellbeing Ireland; Clonakilty Meals on Wheels; Castletown Fundraising Group; Bandon Hillwalking Club; West Cork Women Against Violence (group winner); Eleanor Calnan; Geraldine Fitzgerald (individual winner); Fred Treacy; Mike Deasy; Fr Tom Hayes; Noreen Minihane (overall individual winner); Kathleen Keane, and Alice Taylor.