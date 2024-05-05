Funding for local heritage projects

BANDON’S Town Wall and Castlefreke’s Church of Ireland are among several archaeological heritage projects in West Cork to receive funding under the 2024 Community Monuments Fund.

Administered locally by Cork County Council, the fund was established in 2020 to conserve, maintain, protect, and promote local archaeological monuments and historic sites.

The fund has several funding streams aimed at enabling conservation works on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support to improve their presentation and to build resilience in monuments, enabling them to better withstand the effects of climate change.

The successful West Cork projects include: conservation works at Bandon Town Wall (€30,000); conservation works at Castlefreke Church of Ireland in Rathbarry (€30,000); improved access and signage Templebreedy Graveyard near Crosshaven (€29,720); conservation works at the Castleview Mills Complex near Clonakilty (€100,000); and a conservation plan for a St Abbán’s ecclesiastical site in Ballyvourney, (€19,680).