Reader’s Picture of the Week

July 28th, 2025 8:00 PM

Flippin’ fabulous! Leah Walshe, 12, Courtmacsherry, making a splash at Blind Strand. Photograph taken by her mother Helen Walsh.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

