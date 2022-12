News FROM ROWING TO RUNNING Paul’s a flyer December 15th, 2022 7:00 PM By Southern Star Team

Olympic gold medallist Paul O’Donovan from Skibbereen, also a member of Leevale AC, competed in the men’s novice 6000m race during the 123.ie Novice & Uneven Age Cross Country Championships at St Catherine’s AC in Cork last weekend. For the second year in a row the world champion rower has swapped his oars for runners to mix up his winter training plan. (Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile)