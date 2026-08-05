From Farm to Fork ponders organics future

AN organic lamb finishing events, ‘From Farm to Fork’, aims to bring together farmers, researchers, processors, and industry leaders to explore the opportunities and challenges for organic lamb production.

The workshop in Kenmare, Co Kerry is one of three nationwide and the events are designed for both organic and conventional sheep farmers who want to improve finishing performance and profitability.

The day-long sessions are supported by Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Bord Bia, the Irish Organic Association, Organic Trust, IFA, ICM, ICSA, Leitrim Organic Farmers Co-op, NOTS, OBLIG, and INHFA.

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Each event will combine practical on-farm demonstrations with the latest research and expert discussion, giving attendees valuable insights they can apply to their own enterprises.

The Kerry event takes place on August 11th at the mart in Gortamullen, at 7pm. Highlights include a practical live demonstration of drafting lambs, designed to help farmers identify animals that are fit for slaughter and make more informed finishing decisions.

Attendees will hear the latest findings from Teagasc’s organic lamb finishing feeding trials, followed by an analysis of the financial performance of lamb finishing systems.

The evening will conclude with an engaging discussion forum featuring processors and industry representatives, who will explore the challenges and opportunities associated with finishing lambs and accessing premium markets for organic lamb.

‘From Farm to Fork’ offers a unique opportunity to learn from leading organic producers, hear the latest research, and engage directly with processors and industry experts.

Whether you are already farming organically or considering the transition, these events will provide practical advice, valuable networking opportunities, and the latest thinking on producing high quality organic lamb profitably, while meeting the demands of an evolving marketplace.

For more information see www.teagasc.ie/organicevents