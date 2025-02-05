Freezer full of rotting meat was dumped at Beara beauty spot

A FREEZER full of rotting meat was dumped on the strand of the pearl, a beauty spot on the Beara peninsula.

Local Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said he believes the old-style chest freezer, which was three-quarters full of decomposing meat, was tipped over a ditch shortly before Christmas.

He said it is his assumption that the meat – which is believed to have come from a domestic rather than a commercial residence – went bad as a result of a power outage.

Rather than dispose of the freezer and its contents correctly, he said the owner decided to dump it in a location known as the Beara Bowl – a beautiful coastal route, about one mile outside the village of Allihies.

‘They chose a sheltered beach that is used all year around called Trá an Phéarla – the strand of the pearl,’ said Cllr Harrington, who explained that local legend has it that a ship called The Pearl sank in the surf off that strand.

After throwing it over the ditch, and onto the beach, which was a 10ft drop below the road, the door at the top of the freezer opened and this caused the meat to rot at an accelerated rate.

‘Thankfully, the Council’s area office workers and the environment department removed it before it could draw rodents, despite the fact that it was stinking to high heaven,’ Cllr Harrington told The Southern Star.

The councillor reported that this area has become a hotspot for fly-tipping.

‘It’s really hard to police it. It’s just disgusting to think people would do such a thing,’ said Cllr Harrington, who called on people to ‘have some civic pride’ saying: ‘This is a beautiful scenic spot – we don’t want it ruined with rotting meat or any other kind of rubbish.’