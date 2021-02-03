Free online course for musicians and performers

A FREE course aimed at musicians and performers to help them improve their skills in a variety of areas ranging from digital skills to entrepreneurship is to being rolled out remotely next month at MTU (Munster Technology University).

‘New Skills for New Artists’ is addressing this identified gap in the training of musicians and similar performers and the aim of this Erasmus +KA2 funded project is to create a training programme in digital and entrepreneurship skills for new musicians and performers.

This free course will be delivered remotely on Thursday morning from March 4th to June 24th and the course content is composed and delivered by a team of accomplished academics from three partner institution, The Hincks Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence at MTU, Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofia and Erasmushogesschool Brussel (School of Arts Koninklijk Conservatorium) and is open to participants in Ireland, Spain and Belgium.

Consisting of three modules the course will look at entrepreneurial and business approaches to musical idea creation as well as technology including streaming and the creative uses of technology. The third module will examine social media and marketing including branding, tools and measuring effectiveness.

The closing date is this Friday February 5th and for more info on how to apply see https://rebrand.ly/ns4na