Free Hidden Hearing masks

Hidden Hearing, which has a new audiology clinic at the Clonakilty Primary Care Centre open three days a week, has reintroduced its free hearing aid batteries offer to help those with hearing loss through lockdown. The company will be posting out free batteries for hearing aids to all applicants, whether or not they are customers of the Irish company. There is also a customer telephone and email helpline in place. Anyone needing hearing aid batteries, whether customers, nursing home or hospital residents, or the general public can contact Hidden Hearing on 1800 66 77 11, text ‘HEAR’ to 50015, or email [email protected] to have free replacement batteries posted free of charge. When you text or email, please include in your text or email the following details: name, address, phone number, battery size and how many aids you wear. And as part of their #PleaseSpeakUp, campaign, Hidden Hearing will now provide free face masks with each set of batteries. The masks feature a ‘please speak up’ speech bubble for people who are hard of hearing, so that those they meet in public, and particularly in stores, will understand their difficulty.