Free guided walks at Glengarriff woods as part of art project

Free workshops, combining nature and art, are open to the public this week at Glengarriff Woods.

Synocene – Beyond the Anthropocene is a sound art project that will bring local voices to a special exhibition at a museum in Brussels in 2024.

Every day from 10am to 12pm and from 3pm to 5pm – from Wednesday to Sunday August 27th – Paris-based multidisciplinary artist, Marina Wainer, and New York-based musician, Sam Nester, will lead daily nature walks in Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve.

During the one-hour walks, people will be invited to listen differently, see differently, and engage with their local woodland in new ways.

They will then be invited to the local community hall for an hour-long creative workshop, using online artificial intelligence platforms, to imagine new ways in which humans, the natural world, and technology come together.

The events, which are open to all ages, will give people the opportunity to contribute to a new public sound art installation in Brussels next year.

Marina and Sam say they are looking for people’s ideas about ‘a future where humans, the natural world, and AI come together.’

Both advance registration and drop-ins will be welcome and the meeting point is the Glengarriff Community Hall.

The event is organised by the SciArt Resonances initiative of the European Commission Joint Research Centre in collaboration with the Natura 2000 Network and the Irish National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Those with laptops are asked to bring them along, or smartphones. For further information, contact [email protected].