Free Bantry health screenings for diabetes

FREE health screenings are available at Bantry Primary Care Centre to mark World Diabetes Day on Thursday November 14th.

The HSE Integrated Care Diabetes Team West Cork will be on site from 10am to 12.30pm to provide free screening and education for anyone worried about their risk of developing diabetes, as well as support for those living with the condition. ‘The HSE is delighted to offer free screening in Bantry, provided by specialist staff from the Integrated Care Programme for Chronic Disease in West Cork,’ said Mari O’Donovan, acting head of primary care with HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

‘This is a chance to discuss your health concerns with specialist diabetic nurses. On the day, there will also be podiatrists discussing foot health, dieticians on healthy food choices and our health promotion officer can also advise on how to access health and wellbeing initiatives available to you - close to home.’

Diabetes care often focuses only on blood sugar, leaving many overwhelmed. On World Diabetes Day, the focus is instead being put on well-being at the heart of diabetes care.