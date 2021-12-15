News

FREE 2022 Southern Star wall calendar; Sophie Toscan du Plantier remembered by friends; Minister visits flood-hit Bantry; Local man raises €30,000; Darragh Mc claims silver & gold; Haulie's eight club footballers to watch; International fashion photographer inspired by West Cork

December 15th, 2021 10:27 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

FREE:

• 2022 Southern Star wall calendar

In News:

• Sophie's friends remember their friend
• Minister visits flood-hit Bantry
• Recalling the heyday of the Christmas shopping trip
• Rev's dance video is 'Divine'
• Local man's air ambulance fundraiser raised €30,000

In Sport:

• Darragh McElhinney races to silver and gold at European Cross-Country Championships.
• Haulie O'Sullivan's eight club footballers to watch
• Kevin O'Driscoll on his inter-county retirement
• Bal dominate Carbery Junior Hurling All-Star

In Life & Community:

• An international fashion photographer is inspired by the wilds of West Cork to launch a collection of outdoor adventure wear

The 2021 West Cork Farming Awards

