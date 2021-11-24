FREE 128-page Christmas in West Cork magazine; Latest twist in Graham Dwyer case; Two West Cork women say they want break the cycle of child homelessness; Unmissable 16-page preview of Clonakilty v St Finbarr's in Cork Premier SFC final

News

Latest twist in Graham Dwyer case; Two West Cork women say they want break the cycle of child homelessness; Unmissable 16-page preview of Clonakilty v St Finbarr's in Cork Premier SFC final

November 24th, 2021 9:04 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

• 128-page Christmas in West Cork magazine

In News:

• People with Covid-19 symptoms have been finding it difficult to secure appointments for PCR tests
• Cork solicitors explain how the advice given to the European Court of Justice might impact the case of convicted murderer Graham Dwyer
• New Ballydehob quay project launched
• Driving the dream: New Peugeot review

In Sport:

• Unmissable 16-page preview of Clonakilty v St Finbarr's in Cork Premier SFC final
• Final heartbreak for Kilbrittain hurlers
• Castlehaven ladies march on in Munster
• Jane Buckley races to cross-county glory

In Life & Community:

• Two West Cork women say they want break the cycle of child homelessness

