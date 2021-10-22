Four star status for Killarney’s Gleneagle after refurbishment

THE Gleneagle in Killarney has been elevated to four-star status by Fáilte Ireland.

This follows an extensive refurbishment programme that cost in the region of €7.2m and took over four years to complete. ‘The focus of our refurbishment programme was to improve our customer experience while retaining the magic that makes The Gleneagle special. We are delighted this commitment has resulted in Fáilte Ireland elevating the hotel to four-star status,’ said Gleneagle group chief Patrick O’Donoghue. ‘As well as refurbishing our existing guestrooms and public spaces we completely renovated and refurbished a wing of bedrooms that had not been used in decades, thereby increasing our capacity without increasing our building footprint,’ he said.

‘We also invested in our ongoing accessibility programme – seven of our guest rooms are now universally accessible while a number of upgrades around the hotel make the building easier to navigate and creates a more welcoming environment for all.

‘The end goal has always been to improve the experience of our customers, achieving the four-star classification is a very welcome bonus and testament to the hard work of all the team here.’

The Gleneagle Hotel first opened in 1957 as a small country house hotel. It now has 279 guestrooms, a further 60 self-catering apartments and extensive leisure facilities.