Former Star reporter is Cork Person of the Month

A FORMER young reporter who got his ‘start’ with The Southern Star has been named Cork Person of the Month for August.

Maurice Gubbins, who started his career in the 1970s as a trainee (‘cub’) reporter with The Southern Star and is now editor of The Echo in Cork city, has received the August Cork Person of the Month to mark his leadership role in mentoring quality Irish journalists, and also for supporting and promoting Cork community volunteer groups and charities over the last 45 years.

Having worked with numerous other publications down through the years, in 1997 Maurice joined The Echo as deputy editor and was appointed editor in 2001.

Speaking about the award winner, awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said: ‘Maurice Gubbins has played a huge role in sharing the stories of the people of Cork, across all sectors. He does more than just inform readers, he also provides a platform for local communities, social and sporting clubs and charities.

‘He always exercises a strong social responsibility in promoting Cork people working voluntarily for the common good.

‘He has also given many young journalists their start over the decades. He has indeed made a significant contribution to Cork life and journalism.’

Maurice Gubbins’ name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch which will be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 21st.