Former Baltimore health centre (850 sq ft) sells for €270k

A TWO-storey building in Baltimore with uninterrupted views of the harbour sold for over twice its asking price at a recent auction.

The 850 sq ft property, which is the village’s former health centre, had a guide price of €130,000 but after rigorous bidding, was sold to a local buyer for €270,000.

The auction was organised by Hodnett Forde Property Services with nine former HSE properties and sites going under the hammer at the Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery.

Seven lots were old health centres and dispensaries, with two prime sites also up for grabs in locations including Adriglole, Eyeries, Ballinhassig and Bandon.

Estate agent Andy Donoghue said a crowd of around 120 attended the auction last Friday, Valentine’s Day and they also had 56,200 online hits for the collection.

‘The atmosphere in the room was electric which materialised into a large number of bids received from the floor. Hodnett Forde Property Services were delighted to have sold all nine lots on the day for our clients, the HSE.’

He said there had been local, national and international interest in the properties.

Most of the properties up for grabs sold for above their asking price including a bungalow overlooking Adrigole harbour which had a guide price of €70,000 and went for €80,000 and a 1.5-acre site at Bandon bypass guiding at €140,000 and selling for €170,000.

The other sales on the day included a site in Eyeries for €20,000; Church Cross Health Centre, €45,000; Ballinhassig Health Centre, €50,000 and Kilmurry Health Centre, €84,000.

Andy added: ‘We would like to thank all who attended and wish all buyers the very best of luck with their purchases.’



