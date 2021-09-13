News

Force Four winds put pleasure boat in peril at Barrel Rock

September 13th, 2021 3:57 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The crew of Courtmacsherry RNLI when they returned to base on Saturday evening. From left to right: Donal Young, Chris Guy mechanic, Mark John Gannon coxswain, Jim O'Donnell, Dave Phillips and Evin O'Sullivan.

Two crew and their dog got into difficulties off Barrel Rock, a mile from Garrettstown, but were brought safely to Courtmacsherry on Saturday by the RNLI.

The Courtmacsherry lifeboat was called out to go to the assistance of the 21ft pleasure boat at 5.50pm on Saturday September 11th.

Coxswain Mark John Gannon, mechanic Chris Guy, and crew members Donal Young, Dave Philips, Evin O Sullivan and Jim O Donnell, arrived on scene at 6.15pm.

The crew on the vessel had deployed its anchor to keep it back from Barrel Rock and another pleasure boat was standing by to provide safety backup until the lifeboat arrived.

The coxswain assessed the situation and with a strong south west wind blowing towards the rocks and cliffs he decided to attach a tow line and all were safely back at base by 7.15pm.

Philip White, Courtmachserry’s deputy launching authority, said it was great to reach the casualty quickly and perform such a smooth rescue.

He also thanked the volunteer crew who left their TV sets ‘midway through the All-Ireland Football Final to help others in trouble at sea.’

Saturday was supposed to be a well-earned rest and recovery day for crewman Jim O Donnell who had just completed a week-long climb of Seven Peaks across the UK and Ireland in aid of the emergency services, including Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Station.

 

 

