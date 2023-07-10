Footballer’s assault on girl in hotel ‘foolish’, says judge

A CORK intercounty footballer has avoided a conviction after he followed a waitress into a hotel laundry room and took her hand without her consent while attending his cousin’s wedding.

Thomas Clancy (31) of Seabreeze, Carhue, Clonakilty had pleaded guilty to an assault charge at a previous court sitting, and appeared at Clonakilty District Court this week for the production of a probation report.

Judge James McNulty retold the facts and said that on June 3rd 2022, Mr Clancy followed a waitress into the laundry room of the Inchydoney Lodge & Spa hotel and took her hand without her consent. The waitress became upset, complained to management, who then referred the matter to the gardaí.

The probation report said that Mr Clancy was honest and candid with the Probation Service. He has no memory of the incident, but accepted the facts and took full responsibility for his actions.

The injured party, who was under 18 at the time, had been invited to make a victim impact statement in the presence of her mother, but declined to do so or attend court.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said that such was the intoxication of his client on that day, that his wife admonished him the following day. He said his client had no memory of the incident and that it was also the start of his holidays and there was a level of exhilaration as well. He had earlier consumed whiskies in an apartment in the hotel also.

He said his client has no previous convictions and got married since.

‘He has contributed significantly to society through work and through sport and coaching and the sense of remorse he feels in palpable,’ said Mr Buttimer, who added that his client would not be before the courts again and had written a letter of apology to the young woman.

Judge McNulty said the court accepts Mr Clancy has no memory of the incident due to his ‘drunken foolishness’.

While he said it was at the low range of assault, he also said it was upsetting for the injured party and that as a teacher, Mr Clancy should be ‘exemplary in his conduct’ and a ‘role model.’

He also said it was the context, setting, and location of the offence and the fact he is a well-known sportsman, while she was a schoolgirl working a summer job.

‘The court thinks he has fallen enough and I dare say there are hard lessons learnt here,’ said Judge McNulty. Judge McNulty said the court would deal with it on a conditional discharge for three years and directed Mr Clancy to pay the injured party €1,000.