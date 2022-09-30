Floating fishing net caught in prop results in yacht rescue off Glandore

BALTIMORE RNLI were called out last Thursday morning to provide assistance to a yacht with one person onboard that got into difficulty 25 miles south of Glandore.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 8.35am, following a request from the Irish Coast Guard to go to the assistance of a 30ft yacht, with one person on board.

The yacht had become propped on a fishing net that was floating on the surface.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at the casualty vessel at 10am. After making sure the person onboard was okay, coxswain Aidan Bushe assessed the situation and decided that undertaking a tow was necessary and the safest way to assist.

Volunteer crew members from the lifeboat passed a tow to the yacht and once a secure tow was established the lifeboat and casualty vessel were underway. The lifeboat proceeded to Baltimore Harbour. On arrival within the harbour volunteer lifeboat crew member Brendan Cottrell was transferred on to the yacht to assist with berthing.

Once the casualty vessel was secured at the pier in Baltimore, the lifeboat then returned to the station, arriving at 1.40pm.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat – coxswain Aidan Bushe, mechanic Cathal Cottrell and crew members Pat Collins, Brendan Cottrell and Sean McCarthy.

Conditions at sea during the call were calm with a north easterly force 3 wind, a 1m sea swell and good visibility.

Speaking following the call-out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI volunteer lifeboat press officer said: ‘It has been a busy month so far for Baltimore RLNI who have been on a total of four call-outs between September 4th and 15th – including two medical evacuations from Sherkin and more recently Cape Clear islands. Please remember, if you get into difficulty at sea or on the coast or an island, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’