Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include Teidí Tours at the GAA Museum in Croke Park, an art exhibition, the local market, a visit to the library and going to the swimming pool.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Teidí Tours at the GAA Museum in Croke Park - Friday, February 21st.

Get a cuddly kickoff to the mid-term break with the Teidí Tours which are back at the GAA Museum in Croke Park this February.

Young Cork GAA fans will have a ball as they get the chance to make their very own sports bear, followed by a guided tour of the iconic Croke Park stadium with their new furry friend.

For more information and to book tickets visit crokepark.ie/teidi-tours.

Reflections Of Life - Exhibition By Emma Jacobs - Saturday, February 22nd.

Emma Jacobs is a South African Irish Visual Artist specialising in Oil Painting based in rural Ballinhassig.

Her exhibition is on display at The Grey Heron in Bandon until February 28th so why not pop in for a look?

Bantry Market - Friday, February 21st.

The Bantry Market is held on the Square in Bantry on Fridays.

Originally, the fair was held on the first Friday of every month with people bringing livestock, produce and bric a brac to sell.

The market has grown in size and now incorporates a farmers’ market which has an assortment of organic produce, olives, eggs, cheese, fish, meats and local crafts. www.bantrymarket.ie.

Visit your local library.

With the weather not looking so great this weekend why not pop into your local library and see what they have to offer.

Take your time and sit back to read a book and make use of these great public services.

Out of the rain and into the swimming pool.

Dunmanway swimming pool which is a state-of-the-art 25m pool and has facilities that include a steam room, sauna, hydrotherapy pool and a kiddies’ pool.

There are spacious changing rooms as well as disability-friendly changing rooms. Email: [email protected]