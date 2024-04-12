Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

THERE'S plenty on offer across West Cork this weekend, as we drive swiftly into the middle of April and start to wonder where the year is going.

It's been a rough couple of weeks weather-wise, as Storm Kathleen made her mark and we got rain, rain and more rain!

However, the good people at Met Éireann are forecasting a (mostly) dry weekend – something we can all get behind. Will it be warm? No. Will it be sunny? Not really. But it will be dry. It's the little things.

While the weather may not always cooperate, the people of West Cork do. There's some great events taking place this weekend, including music,

Other Voices star performing in De Barras

US political singer-songwriter Carsie Blanton is coming to Clonakilty this weekend as part of her Irish tour to celebrates her latest album After the Revolution.

Blanton's three latest singles have been widely played on national radio, and she has been commended for her performance at Other Voices in 2023.

Speaking about her music, Blanton says she tries to bring a positivity to the world: 'It is possible to face the world as it is—rapidly heating, ruled by grifters, ravaged by profitable wars—and still have hope. Not the narrow, grasping hope you might hang on an election, but a patient, zoomed-out hope. I still believe in people.'

She will perform in De Barras this Sunday at 7pm, tickets available here.

Damien Dempsey gig in Bantry

Dublin's favourite child Damien Dempsey returns to West Cork tonight with a gig in The Maritime Hotel in Bantry.

The concert takes place tonight at 8.30pm, with tickets still available for €33.65.

Dempsey is known for mixing traditional and modern Irish folk in his songs, and is revered for his life performances.

For more information, click here.

GAA camp for kids

Kilmeen/Kilbree GAA club are hosting a kids 'FUNdamentals' camp this Saturday.

The day will be focused on having fun through progressive activities to develop key movement skills, all while making new friends!

It takes place from 10-11am at Kilmeen, participants are asked to bring runners and a bottle of water.

Click here for more details.

Spring Clean Sherkin

This Sunday, Sherkin Tidy Islands Group are looking for volunteers to help with their annual spring clean.

The meeting point for those interested is Sherkin Community Hall at 2pm.

The focus of the clean will be on the island's beaches, crossroads and roads, community hall and library, and the pier.

Why not have a fun day out in one of West Cork's most beautiful spots?

Vintage car and tractor run

It wouldn't be a West Cork weekend without a vintage car and tractor run, with one taking place this weekend to raise money for Lisavaird NS and West Cork Rapid Response.

The route gives people the chance to take in one of the popular West Cork Rally stages.

Organised by Lisavaird NS Parent's Association, registration takes place this Sunday at 11am at The Pike Hall, with departure at 12.30pm sharp.

For more information, click here.