BREAKING: Four areas experience power outages in West Cork after Storm Kathleen

THERE have been four main areas of power outage in West Cork, as north Cork and west Kerry appear to have taken the brunt of Storm Kathleen this morning.

While the majority of the high winds have abated, customers have been left without power in parts of Glengarriff, Ahakista, Ballydehob and Rosscarbery.

However, areas outside Fermoy in north Cork and on the peninsulas of west Kerry were most badly affected by strong gusts.

By clicking on the red alert signs at the ESB's powercheck.ie website, customers can see where the outages are, and an estimated power restoration time.

There have, however, been large seas and tides along the coastline, and a dead seal was washed onto the beach at Tragumna during the storm.

The public has been advised to stay away from exposed coasts as storm force gales are still forecast for the remainder of the day.