WHILE it feels like the summer is well and truly coming to an end, there's still plenty of things to do in West Cork this weekend.

This weekend has lots of music taking place, some guided walks in Glengarriff, and the opportunity to be a part of one of West Cork's most community-friendly sports club.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Inchigeela Festival continues

The first weekend of the Inchigeela Festival was a rip-roaring success despite the poor weather, and there is lots to look forward to for the second weekend of the festival which kicks off today.

One of the highlights of the weekend is sure to be Nathan Carter, who performs tonight at 9pm.

He's one of the biggest country stars in Ireland and is finally making his way to Inchigeela, with tickets still available here.

Aisling Rafferty, Rebel Hearts and Bog the Donkey will also be performing across the weekend – see the full lineup here.

Music in Baltimore Castle

Mali will perform in Baltimore Castle for the final gig in their summer series tomorrow night.

The Cork-based pop/folk singer weaves a musical tapestry into her songs, entwining her Irish roots with the more contemporary sounds of a 21st century singer songwriter.

There are limited tickets left so make sure to get yours now while you can by visiting Eventbrite.

West Cork Jesters open day

The popular West Cork Jesters are hosting an open day for their new clubhouse at the former Cronin’s Forge in Durrus this Sunday, 1-5pm.

Events on the day will include rugby, boxing and dance demonstrations. There will also be family friendly activities including games, face painting, traditional music and attendees can enjoy refreshments, with home baking, a barbecue and sandwiches on offer.

West Cork Jesters is West Cork’s mixed ability rugby squad, where the emphasis is on inclusivity, breaking down boundaries, making friendships, and changing lives for the better – read more about them here.

Guided walks in Glengarriff Woods

Free workshops, combining nature and art, are open to the public this week at Glengarriff Woods.

Synocene – Beyond the Anthropocene is a sound art project that will bring local voices to a special exhibition at a museum in Brussels in 2024.

Every day from 10am to 12pm and from 3pm to 5pm – from Wednesday to Sunday August 27th – Paris-based multidisciplinary artist, Marina Wainer, and New York-based musician, Sam Nester, will lead daily nature walks in Glengarriff Woods Nature Reserve.

Read more here.