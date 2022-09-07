News

First of two First Day at School photo specials; Energy prices cause concern; Who really shot Michael Collins?; Schull says farewell to its Sisters of Mercy; Why Paul O’Donovan is in conversation for Ireland’s greatest sportsperson; 21 pages of club GAA reports, reaction and analysis

September 7th, 2022 8:55 PM

By Southern Star Team

PICTURE SPECIAL

• First of two First Day at School photo specials

IN NEWS

• Energy prices cause concern
• Woman threatens Tik Tok on roadside ‘relievers’
• Who really shot Michael Collins?
• Maria C Henry’s back to school memories

IN LIFE

• Schull says farewell to its Sisters of Mercy

IN SPORT

• Why Paul O’Donovan is in conversation for Ireland’s greatest sportsperson
• 21 pages of club GAA reports, reaction and analysis

IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 8th

