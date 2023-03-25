Firm had products which could risk health

THE Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported that a prohibition order was served on a West Cork food business last month, for breaches of food safety legislation which the authority said involve, or are likely to involve, a serious risk to public health.

The order was served on Monica Buckley of wholesaler/distributor Fish Seafood Deli Ltd, Unit 6/7, Carbery, Enterprise Park, Skibbereen.

There were 10 items listed on the order – namely: 1. Out of date finished products from the Fresh Seafood Deli, 29 boxes. 2. Unrecorded fish, dory and turbot, lemon sole. 3. unlabelled smoked salmon in 1 kg packages, 15 crates. 4. razor clams, no labels, 4 trays. 5. Indian prawns in bags, no labels, 2 blue crates. 6. unrecorded unlabelled loose frozen prawns, 2 blue crates. 7. unlabelled [redacted name] prawns, 1 box. 8. unlabelled [redacted name] large prawn tails. 9. out of date hake, 22 boxes. 10. products made from the accounted 16 boxes of hake.

The order also states that the traceability for the hake cannot be ascertained and the hake was unfit for human consumption as it was passed its use by date and ‘decomposing’ at the time the inspection was made.

It added that the finished products mentioned in point 1 were out of date and were therefore unfit for human consumption.

The fishery products mentioned at points 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. and 8. were unlabelled, in violation of labelling requirements EU Regulation, and therefore unfit for human consumption.

The FSAI told The Southern Star that two names were redacted because they were brand names and the brands themselves were not implicated.