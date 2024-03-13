Firefighters forced to ‘abandon’ cars on street outside outdated station

A MODERN new fire station is needed in Dunmanway, according to Cllr Declan Hurley, who said firefighters have to ‘abandon’ their cars on the street because there isn’t even any parking for them.

Dunmanway is probably the last station in the county to be upgraded, and it is probably the most in need, the Independent councillor stated at a recent meeting of the Western Division.

Just recently Clonakilty, Macroom and Kanturk were approved under the Fire Services Capital Programme 2021-2025.

Cllr Hurley said that if Dunmanway is to be in with a chance of being included in the same programme of works, then Council needs to act quickly.

The councillor asked the local authority to identify and secure a site, and relocate the service from its cramped conditions on the southern side of town.

The existing station opened in 1948 – at a time when today’s traffic would not have been imagined.

‘Today, the fire tender has to traverse through the busy town on call-outs to access the R586, R587 and R599,’ he stated.

Another problem is the lack of designated parking for the firefighters who are often forced to abandon their vehicles on the side of the street, according to Cllr Hurley.

Having recently visited the fire station, the Independent councillor described how cramped it is inside.

‘The current building can- not accommodate any new or additional equipment,’ he said. ‘Even walking around the tender is problematic. And there is no room for expansion.’

Dunmanway’s geographical location – in the centre of West Cork – means it is frequently called out to back up other fire-fighting services.

‘This means that the Dunmanway Fire Brigade plays an important role in supporting all emergency services in West Cork,’ he added.

Cllr Hurley said the Council owns a number of sites in and near Dunmanway.

He also mentioned two possible locations – the former VEC site to the east of the town, or the former IDA lands to the south.

He suggested that the recent sale of a machinery yard at the western end of the town was ‘a missed opportunity’.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) seconded Cllr Hurley’s motion, adding that she had raised the issue at County Hall.

According to Cllr Kelly, the former VEC site is a flood plain so that is not an option, but she said a location, near the enterprise park, would be ideal in terms of location and parking.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) suggested the old creamery site would have been ideal. He said the owner gave the local authority first refusal but there was no deal, and it has since been sold.

‘The existing fire station was built in the 40s and you can’t even walk around the fire tender,’ he said. ‘This is definitely something that is badly needed for the town.’

Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind) agreed that the old fashioned building needs to be modernised. ‘Our fire fighters do exceptional work and they deserve to have state-of-the-art facilities,’ she said.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) said Clonakilty fought long and hard for its new station and it is ‘only fair and proper that Dunmanway gets a new station too.’

The divisional manager, Loraine Lynch, agreed that the situation in Dunmanway needs to be addressed.

‘It does need to be modernised and it is next on our list,’ said the manager, who confirmed that the local authority is actively looking for a site for a new station.