Fire fighters tackle car on blaze in Bantry

FIRE brigade personnel in Bantry quickly put out a car fire that one witness described as 'an inferno.'
The witness, Bantry-resident Angela Van Wyk, said she is in the habit of feeding stray cats at Reenrour and was driving there at about 11.30 on Monday night.
She said: 'There was absolutely no one around so I called the fire brigade and they arrived at Harbour View in about seven to 10 minutes and quickly extinguished the flames.'
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Angela took a short video that shows just how dramatic the incident was. She said she was afraid to go any closer in case the petrol in the car caused an explosion.
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'The gardaí also arrived on the scene, just as the fire was put out,' she said. 'And, on Tuesday, I offered them the video footage because it might help them with their investigation.'
'It really wasn't a nice thing to see,' said Angela. 'It was a raging thing. To me, it looked intentional. It was scary to see.'
A spokesperson for the garda press office confirmed that gardaí assisted the fire services with the incident at approximately 11:40 pm.
The spokesperson told The Southern Star: 'No injuries have been reported. And no foul play is suspected at this time.'