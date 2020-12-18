Finbarr on the tyranny of the left

A RETIRED, UK-based history teacher – who spent summers in his ancestral home in Skibbereen – is delighted that his new books have gone on sale locally.

Ned O’Keeffe is a well-known native of Skibbereen, but it is his son, Finbarr O’Keeffe who has penned The Tyranny of the Left which includes Book One: Growth and Book Two: Chaos.

Finbarr O’Keeffe is based in Reading, England, but has returned to Skibbereen many times and retains strong links with the area.

After a long career as a history teacher, he has branched into writing and his two books on the history of the far left are his first.

They compare the likes of the Stalinist and Maoist regimes with modern activism to show how the traits that have caused such damage over the years remain alive and well.

The books are written in a lively and engaging style to keep even non-historians hooked. Both books are available on Amazon, as well as in Cathal O’Donovan’s bookshop in Skibbereen.

Finbarr, who is a Masters graduate, has spent decades studying history, and this topic is one that has engaged him for many years.

The books are the result of six-years full-time work, research and writing.

He also runs a YouTube channel on similar topics. The channel’s name is Right Turn Clyde, and his latest films are entitled Antifa - The Hollow Revolutionaries and A Turbulent Election.