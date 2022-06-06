Finalists announced for Network West Cork businesswomen awards

NETWORK Ireland West Cork (NIWC) has announced the branch finalists for the 2022 Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

The winners will be announced on June 17th at the branch’s awards ceremony at Glebe Gardens in Baltimore.

The branch winners will be entered into the national awards, the winners of which will be revealed in October.

NIWC president Marie Wiseman said concerning pandemic trends impacting women in the workplace make this year’s awards more important than ever.

‘Ibec research shows the pandemic has disproportionately hindered women further in terms of upward mobility due to increased pressure and stress to care for families at home. One of the ways to combat this troubling trend is to encourage women to own their accomplishments and raise their visibility with awards like these so they can inspire other women to do the same,’ said Marie.

The 2021 Ibec survey revealed only 8% of companies surveyed said that training was in place to ensure visibility of female managers while remotely working — a key factor in upward mobility.

‘This raises the stakes for women as we pull out of the pandemic, making the national and branch Network Ireland awards so important in helping encourage gender equality,’ added Marie.

Finalists are – emerging new businesswoman: Maria Pentek (O’Donovan), Sharon Huggard, Wendy Robinson and Yvonne Cahalane; established businesswoman: Sandra Maybury; solo businesswoman: Annette Murphy; creative professional: Claire Marie Barton, Kata O’Donovan, Anna Groniecka; employee shining star: Majella Galvin, Mary Cadogan; power within champion: Majella Galvin, Anna Groniecka and Kata O’Donovan.