Final push for Sherkin hall fund

The final push is on to raise the €2,000 the residents of Sherkin Island need to meet its €80,000 target to purchase a new community hall.

In 2016, after 128 years of educating Island children, Sherkin Island national school closed its doors for the last time.

This is the building that the community is hoping to buy as a place for future generations to enjoy as The Neart Hub.

In order to raise funds and promote the island as a holiday destination, they have organised a fun raffle offering a holiday on a wild Atlantic island.

Tickets for the draw, which takes place on Sunday November 13th next are only €10 and the winners could be in with a chance of winning prizes from the participating islands of Sherkin, Bere, Cape Clear, Dursey, Heir, Long and Whiddy islands. Tickets can be purchased online on go.rallyup.com.

Each ticket gives people a chance to win one of the 11 holiday prizes, while also helping the Sherkin Island Community purchase the old national school.