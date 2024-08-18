Feud wins big for West Cork partnership at Galway Races

A HORSE owned by a small syndicate in West Cork came up trumps in Galway last week.

Feud, owned by Barry and Tim Looney of the West Cork Hotel, electrical contractor Brian O’Neill, and Ballydehob-based Billy Barry, won the first race at the Galway Races last week.

Brian is a horse breeder who runs Woodford Stud at Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, and bred this year’s Epsom Oaks third-placed Purple Lily.

Feud, owned by the ‘Lough Hyne Partnership’, was trained by Richard O’Brien.

His colours represent local GAA clubs Ilen Rovers, O’Donovan Rossa and Gabriel Rangers.

‘My dear wife Sally Sweetnam from Ballydehob, who passed away last year, suggested buying a horse shortly before her passing,’ explained Billy.

‘This was Feud’s second hurdle race. All of Skibbereen were cheering him home on Monday. Brian is putting Skibbereen on the map, breeding thoroughbreds at his Woodford Stud in Coolnagarrane. He bred the third in the Oaks – Purple Lily – this year and bred Scriptwriter who ran in the Melbourne Cup last year.’