Feminist icon Emily is face of new campaign

REGULAR West Cork visitor, best-selling author, actress, model, activist and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski has been announced as the face of a new global fragrance campaign.

Viktor Horsting & Rolf Snoeren, founders and artistic directors of Viktor&Rolf have chosen Emily, whose parents have a home outside Bantry, as the face for the Flowerbomb perfume.

They said Emily was the perfect choice, describing her as ‘a multi-faceted, modern day feminist icon, challenging current biases to construct a space of true empowerment.’

Emily, they said, redefined ‘what it means to be wholly and wonderfully female.’

Her debut essay collection My Body was released by Metropolitan Books, and was solidified by her New York Magazine essay.

Entitled ‘Buying Myself Back,’ it was the magazine’s most read story of 2020 which led to widespread discourse around copyright and image ownership.

‘So much of what represents femininity is delicate. I like that Flowerbomb is about strength as much as it is about femininity,’ said mum-of-one Emily.

Her parents John and Kathleen spend a lot of time in their West Cork home, and Emily and her son are regular visitors where they enjoy the privacy afforded to them.