Fears that restrictions on home births could force them to go ‘underground’

THERE are fears that a recommendation to restrict home births to women who live within 30 minutes from a maternity hospital, will potentially see a return to dangerous ‘free birthing.’

That’s according to self-employed community midwife Elke Hasner who was speaking after a protest was held last Sunday outside CUMH.

Macroom-based Elke said the restriction would exclude 80% of Cork’s childbearing population.

‘But as well as removing a choice from women it’s also dangerous as it will mean women will have no option but to travel long distances in active labour or have a free birth, that’s without medical assistance,’ she said.

When she started work as a community midwife in Ireland in 1990 she said ‘free birthing’ was happening in West Cork.

‘This plan could drive women intent on a home birth, underground, with potentially bad outcomes,’ she said. ‘The recommendation must be revoked, as it’s not evidence based. Home births are a safe option for low risk mothers.’

Elke, who is involved in an average of 35/40 home births a year, also pointed out a 97% success rate with breastfeeding with home births.

Catherine Biggs-Hurley from Dunmanway had a home birth in 2020 and said it was an amazing experience.

She lives 45 mins from CUMH and would be excluded from having another if the proposal is passed, and attended the protest to voice her anger. ‘It’s worth noting that it’s not easy to have a home birth, there are rigorous health checks made, it’s all very planned, and not something that happens willy-nilly.’

If the proposal is passed she said it would be discriminatory and another hit at rural Ireland. Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said that there are more home births in the local region than most other areas. ‘Last year there were 84 home births in the Cork/Kerry region versus five in the south east and 18 in the Mayo/Roscommon area.’

The HSE recommendation, she said, would mean a midwife-assisted home birth would no longer be an option for women living in vast swathes of West Cork.

‘The HSE are perpetuating a misconception that home births are not safe. They are safe. If they are so adamant expectant families need to be within 30 minutes of a maternity hospital, perhaps they need to look at providing maternity services in West Cork.

‘The Midwives Association of Ireland strongly opposes this recommendation. This simply cannot be allowed to happen and the protest on Sunday is evidence that West Cork families will not let it.’

FF Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan added: ‘This weekend the people of Cork and beyond sent a loud message to the HSE; that the women of Ireland, no matter where they live deserve to have a choice when it comes to safe birthing options.They are sick and tired of being told what they can and can’t do.’

The HSE has said the recommendation is designed both to ensure the best possible chance of getting to a maternity hospital in a timely manner so as to ensure the best outcome for mother and baby, and to ensure that the clinical determination of the community midwife is acted upon in a safe and timely manner by the wider HSE services including ambulance and maternity services.’