News

Farming Awards finalists revealed; Long hospital waiting lists cause concern; Councillor in court over expenses charge; Photo special on charity tractor run; Why Emma Connolly isn’t hyped for a November Bank Holiday; Fintan McCarthy on post-Olympic plan; Career-best finish for Kinsale golfer Murphy

October 6th, 2021 8:55 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

REVEALED:

• 2021 West Cork Farming Awards finalists and winners

In News:

• Long hospital waiting lists cause concern
• Clonakilty celebrates Traveller pride
• Kinsale man loves finding wedding rings
• Councillor in court over expenses charge
• Photo special on charity tractor run

In Sport:

• St Mary's book their place in Carbery junior hurling final
• Career-best finish for Kinsale golfer Murphy
• Fintan McCarthy on post-Olympic plan
• Kilbree crowned county junior champs

In Life & Community:

• Newly ordained West Cork Deacon Ronan Sheehan shares his thoughts on the future of the Catholic church
• Why Emma Connolly doesn't think she has time for the much-hyped November Bank Holiday!

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 7th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.