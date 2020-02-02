Farmers: ‘We be made fools of’

‘WE WON’T be made patsies of by election candidates who are only telling us what they think we want to hear.’

That’s the warning from the outspoken West Cork ICMSA chairperson, Eileen Calnan, who is cautioning candidates against making ‘extravagant promises to secure the farmers’ vote without any intention of following through.’

The Clonakilty woman said their members won’t be anyone’s ‘stepping stone’ to electoral success and that they’ll will be holding candidates to their words if they’re successful on February 8th.

‘Anyone that thinks they come into our yards or to our doors and just tell us what they think we want to hear and effectively trick us into voting for them had better realise that we’ll remember exactly who committed to what.’

She advised candidates interested in the farming vote to read ‘The ICMSA Guide To General Election 2020 – The Questions Farmers Need Answered.’

An open farmers’ meeting will be held in the Bantry Bay Hotel, tonight, Thursday January 30th at 8.30pm. Election candidates have been invited.

