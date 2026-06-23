Farmers and pet owners reminded to keep animals safe during orange fire risk warning

Farmers, horse owners and pet owners have been reminded to keep their animals safe during the hot weather.

Key points of advice include ensuring animals have a plentiful supply of drinking water, access to suitable shade or shelter to minimise handling and transport and monitor all livestock closely for heat stress.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said 'It is important that farmers, horse and pet owners take steps to protect their animals during high temperatures to avoid the possibility of serious health and welfare problems arising due to the excessive heat. Hot weather can pose a risk to pets and livestock and it is vital to take action to protect animals in these conditions.'

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Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, Farm Safety and Horticulture, Niall Collins added: 'I would encourage all landowners and managers to be vigilant to all fire activity and to report all suspicious activity to An Garda Siochana.

'Fire lines, Fire Plans, fire suppression equipment should be made ready. I would also remind the public to cooperate with all fire safety requirements and not light open fires or barbeques in high-risk areas. Rural users should cooperate with all requests regarding fire safety, and ensure vehicles do not to impede access by emergency services.'

'Farmers are the most important asset on any farm,' he continued.

'Farmers and outdoor workers must stay safe in the sun by avoiding the intense heat during peak hours from 11am to 3pm. When outside farmers should wear light, loose-fitting clothes that cover the skin, alongside a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Any exposed skin should be protected by regularly applying water-resistant sunscreen—using at least factor 30+ for adults and 50+ for children.

'Finally, always stay in the shade whenever possible and keep well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day.'