Farm starlet Lucy’s dream comes true at Ploughing

A WEST CORK teenager enjoyed a ‘dream come true’ at the recent National Ploughing Championships held in Ratheniska as her sheep were exhibited at the showcase – making her the event’s youngest exhibitor.

Lucy Harrington, aged 14, from Newtown, Bantry is one of the country’s youngest sheep farmers. She is also a star on the show circuit, and this year she has won two All-Ireland titles with her sheep.

A ram lamb Lucy bred and sold last year at the annual ram lamb sale in Cahir went on to get Reserve Champion and made top record price in the Waterford blackface sheep breeders hogget ram sale a fortnight ago.

‘I have been taking her to the ploughing since she was very young, she always asked why her breed of sheep (Scotch Blackface) were not represented at the show. Her dream was that one day she would exhibit there,’ said Lucy’s mother, Carol.

‘Thankfully the National Sheep Breeders Association, who run the sheep section, were able to accommodate her and make the dream come through.’

Lucy has gone from strength to strength as a sheep farmer since starting in 2016, her mother Carol said. ‘She loves farming and wants to be a vet.’

The brightest of farming futures looks in store for talented Lucy.