FARM CLASSICS: Landini – the low-cost Italian Legend not to be sneered at!

LANDINI tractors are often seen as simplistic tractors providing low cost budget horsepower. The Italian firm has been producing tractors since 1928, with specialist orchard and crawler tractors making up a substantial part of the brand’s portfolio.

In 1959, Massey Ferguson purchased the Landini company (as well as Perkins engines) and used Landini to manufacture specialist tractors in Massey Ferguson colours.

The favour was also returned with higher horsepower Landini tractors ‘borrowing’ designs and components from the MF stable.

In fact, Landini have also rebadged New Holland tractor designs under licence. Massey Ferguson later went on to sell most of its Landini shares to the Italian Argo brand which now encompasses McCormick and Landini tractors.

Keen to shake up its image in the late 90s, Landini launched the aptly named ‘Legend’ series tractors in 1997, with a new curvy look. The initial range spanned five models with the Legend 130 slotting in the middle producing 130hp from its spritely 6l turbocharged Perkins engines using good old fashioned mechanical fuel injection.

Available to purchase as the basic ‘Techno’ model or the higher tech ‘Top’, most models found in Ireland are of Top guise.

An obnoxiously large lever operates the shuttle to the left of the steering wheel, with a H-M-L available on the taller and furthest lever to the right of the seat.

The main gear lever is short and in a very convenient position tucked in beside the seat allowing for swift gear changes.

The gearbox provides 1-6 along with a splitter equating to 36 forward gears. Furthermore, a DeltaSix option delivers 54 forward gears through a three-speed powershift of the same gear box. Both of these gearbox gears are then doubled with the creeper gear, resulting in an enormous range of gears!

The Legends cab is tight by today’s standards with a narrow front windscreen although the bright light-grey panelling, clear sunroof and large doors help to give an airy feel. Controls are sparse, grouped upon the right mudguard with a cluster of spools, draft controls as well as creeper and PTO selectors.

The hand throttle is awkwardly located down low to the right of the seat, along with the handbrake. With a lift capacity of 7T and oil flow of 97l/min, true four-wheel braking and climate control, the Landini is not to be sneered at – with a reputation for simplicity, reliability and a great ability to pull. If you are using a Landini Legend, we would like to hear from you.

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Landini Legend 130

Horsepower

130hp

Engine

Perkins 1006-6TLR2

Years of manufacture

1997-2001