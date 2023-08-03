FARM CLASSICS: David Brown 770 proved a capable all-rounder

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

David Brown 770

Horsepower

33-36hp

Engine

DB AD3/49

Years of manufacture

1965-1970

DAVID Brown tractors have a deeply rooted heritage in both tractor production and tractor development. Having initially sided with Harry Ferguson, David Brown produced its first tractor- the VAK1- in 1939 and went on to become a well-regarded name in agriculture. With its manufacturing plant at Meltham Mills, Yorkshire, the firm went though many colour changes, as well as a name change until the David Brown name was ultimately dropped in 1980 due to the buyout by the Tennaco (Case) company.

One of the David Brown’s most important tractors was actually one of its smallest tractors, the 770.

Launched in early 1965, the 770 wore David Brown’s traditional wore red and yellow livery. Its 2.4 litre direct injection engine, with its newly designed crossflow cylinder head, produced 33hp and was available in 12F/4R gearbox.

Of great importance, the 770 was the first tractor released by David Brown with the Selectamatic draft control system. The Selectamatic feature allowed the operator to switch between settings using a dial for draft work which include depth control, height control and external, all of which were governed by a cable sensing the load on the top link housing. This feature was so successful that it was fitted to all David Brown tractors from October 1965.

In October 1965, David Brown revamped its tractors with revised styling and paintwork. Finished in orchid white and chocolate brown, the grill was paint red with gold below the nose along with a red exhaust stack. Cosmetically, the tractor was restyled with a new bonnet, grill, and nosecone with the headlamps now located inside the grill. Furthermore, the 770 benefitted from an engine upgrade bringing power to 36hp.

Marketed as an all-rounder tractor for small farms and, despite its size, the 770 was a well-equipped machine with differential lock, Selectamatic control, 12 speed gearbox, engine clock, adjustable seat, and handbrake. Furthermore, the tractor could also be fitted with a loader or mid mounted implements.

Interestingly, the 770 had no air cleaner protruding from the bonnet, giving it a sleek streamlined appearance. Slightly more expensive, a ‘livedrive’ (as shown in the photo) model was also available, its dual clutch maintaining drive to the PTO shaft when the clutch was pressed.

With a production run of less than a year, the red and yellow 770 David Brown tractors are quite rare and a sought-after tractor. Production of the white 770 continued to 1970 when it as dropped from the line-up. If you have a red or white David Brown 770 we would like to hear from you!

•Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork