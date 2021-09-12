Fanning the flames of love in Schull

A WEST Cork couple had the Schull fire tender show up on their wedding day.

Fortunately, the only thing blazing on the day was the glorious sunshine, and it was just colleagues of the groom who wanted to show their support on the special occasion.

Schull mechanic David O’Callaghan volunteers with the service and, along with his new bride Sharon O’Leary, posed at the pier for some pictures after they tied the knot.

Sharon is from Goleen, and the couple exchanged vows in her parish church.

This was followed by an intimate ceremony in Dunmore House Hotel in Clonakilty.

Her sister and bridesmaid Heather said the group of 30, including the couple’s almost two-year-old son Oisin, had a wonderful day.

‘It was absolutely fabulous.

‘What we were lacking in numbers, we made up for in enthusiasm and fun,’ she said.