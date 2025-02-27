Family-friendly event on humanity hosted by UCC

UNIVERSITY College Cork will host its first-ever Cork Anthropology Day event this Friday afternoon (February 28th).

BY SHANE McCORMACK

The free, family-friendly event will feature expert discussions and live performances at UCC’s Centre for Executive Training (The Old Savings Banks) between 2pm and 6pm.

In what the university describes as an immersive exhibition, members of the public are invited to engage with the work of anthropology which is the study of human beings and the complexities of humanity both past and present.

Live music will also feature, thanks to Dr Aoife Granville and others, as well as a screening of a short film on The Dragon of Shandon.

There will be discussions focusing on local traditions and storytelling and the event will round off with a limited capacity night walking tour.

The walking tour is entitled ‘Perspectives On Life After Dark: An Anthropologist’s Nightworkshop in Cork’, and expert anthropologists will guide attendees through the streets of Cork to uncover the hidden lives of the city after dark.

Overall, the event aims to promote the role of anthropology in its connections to the past and present, while fostering cultural appreciation.

‘Whether you are curious about the study of human cultures and societies or an aspiring anthropology student eager to explore, this event promises something for everyone,’ said UCC’s Dr James Cuffe.

Cork’s business community is also encouraged to attend, as this event also offers valuable insights into the role anthropology plays in global companies, helping businesses solve operational challenges and identify emerging market trends.

For more information, see ucc.ie/en/anthropology for full details and sign up for the night walking tour, search for ‘perspectives-on-life-after-dark’ at Eventbrite.