Families with O’Mahony name ready to gather in West Cork for 69th event

THE 69th annual gathering of the O’Mahony Society (clan) will take place this weekend at Coolcower House, Macroom from June 21st to 23rd, with a series of talks and excursions planned.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Pat O’Mahony, a member of the O’Mahony Society Council and whose family hail from Inniscarra, said there are O’Mahonys in every corner of the Ireland and the society’s membership comes from all over the world.

‘If you have O’Mahony DNA, then you have a rich heritage as it is well documented that the O’Mahonys are direct descendants of the great Brian Boru,’ said Pat.

‘The O’Mahonys established themselves most notably in West Cork, where they established a string of significant castles. These castles, several of which are still reasonably well preserved, were not just defensive structures but also symbols of the clan’s power, wealth, and strategic maritime interests.’

He said the castles locations, often on prominent coastal or elevated sites, such as Dunmanus Bay, Dunlough Bay, Rosbrin Bay, and the Leamcon headland near Schull reflect the importance of maritime prowess to the O’Mahony Clan.

This year’s gathering will commence on Friday June 21st at 6pm with a meet and greet session in the bar at Coolcower House.

The following morning at 10am attendees will visit Skibbereen Heritage Centre where they will get to hear about the famine years and their impact on the local area. They will also receive a tour of the centre.

‘We will be having our Clan Rally on Sunday June 23rd at 3pm in Gougane Barra, which is a place of incredible rugged beauty, history, and religious and cultural significance. This is where Fr Denis O’Mahony found refuge and celebrated mass in defiance of the Penal Laws when this could warrant summary execution.’

As well as enjoying the wonderful scenery, participants in the Clan Rally will be entertained by well-known historian Séan Ó Súilleabháin as he guides guests around the oratory and grounds and Fr O’Mahony’s grave.

‘You can use a form available on our website to let us know you will be joining us or you can drop in unannounced to one or more of the events,’ said Pat.

This journalist might even pop along too to meet the rest of the his clan.

For more details on the O’Mahony Clan Gathering contact Pat O’Mahony on 087-2304539.