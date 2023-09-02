Fake advert was made in West Cork using AI tech

A MEDIA production company based in Ardgroom has shown the power of artificial intelligence by releasing a commercial for a fictional crisp brand made using a script, voice-over, and video clips all generated by AI.

The 30-second commercial for fake crisp brand Celtic Crunch Crisps was made by Trup Trup, a start-up production company focused on making innovative commercials and films in both English and Irish.

Company founder Traolach Ó Murchú, who is originally from Ballincollig, Cork, said that everything in the commercial, except for the music, was generated by AI, including the script, which was written by ChatGPT.

‘AI-generated content offers really exciting opportunities for creators. The technology is revolutionising the film industry, making it more democratic and accessible,’ he claimed.

The commercial is available to view on YouTube or on Trup Trup’s website truptrup.com