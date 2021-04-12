Fab Four mark Skibbereen’s fab two

YOU wait for years for one pedestrian crossing – then two come together, as a West Cork town discovered when it even managed to attract the ‘Fab Four’ to celebrate it.

Skibbereen’s two new pedestrian crossings, one on Bridge Street and the other located at Dillon’s Corner, were installed by Council staff last Friday morning.

Self-confessed Beatles fan Brian Hennessy – who owns the Londis store right at the pedestrian crossing on Bridge Street – said that when the Council approached him about their plans, he said couldn’t miss the opportunity to re-enact the famous Abbey Road album cover.

‘It was a bit of fun and I had these Sgt Pepper costumes from a previous event we did, so I got Billy Flaherty (George Harrison) Bryan Harris (Ringo Starr), Romans Kriesberg (John Lennon) and myself as Paul McCartney to re-enact the album on the new crossing,’ Brian told The Southern Star.

‘We literally did stop the traffic while pictures were being taken by Anne Minihane, and poor Bryan’s moustache kept falling off in the photoshoot which was very funny, as we were in a hurry to get it finished while a squad car waited patiently.’

Beatles aside, Brian has welcomed the pedestrian crossing as it provides safer access for pedestrians crossing the street, especially his elderly customers who often park across the road.

‘We’ve be crying out for some pedestrian access for years so this is very welcome.’

Cllr Karen Coakley (FG) also welcomed the two new pedestrian crossings and said it’s not before time as both streets are particularly busy at times.

‘It’s one of the things I have been asking for on several occasions since I joined Cork County Council. Traffic was crazy in both locations, so something had to be done,’ said Cllr Coakley.

‘It’s fantastic to have them now as we’re trying to encourage people to get out and walk. Dillon’s Corner was a particular danger zone. There will also be some warning signs to alert drivers coming into Bridge Street that a new crossing is in place at the corner.’