Extended opening hours for Macroom Credit Union

EXTENDED opening hours and a dedicated meeting room are part of the upgrades announced by Macroom Credit Union at the relaunch of its newly refurbished Coachford branch.

The relaunch was officially celebrated last Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Cork All-Ireland winner and Aghabullogue camogie star Emma Flanagan.

The upgraded branch included enhanced facilities and services, with a dedicated meeting room for private consultations with loan offices and advisors now available.

Members will also have greater flexibility due to extended opening hours for the Coachford branch, which will now open from 9.30 am-4 pm every Friday, as well as retaining its existing Thursday opening hours from 4-7 pm.

As part of the relaunch, Macroom Credit Union presented €500 to each of the three local primary schools: Aghabullogue, Coachford, and Rylane.

Macroom Credit Union’s membership has grown from 4,400 in 1997 to 10,000 members today.