Eviction concerns return

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald this week said that it was ‘irresponsible’ of the government to take away protections from vulnerable renters. Whatever an individual’s opinion on the timing of the move, there is no doubt that the situation is going to make things worse for an awful lot of people, from April 1st, should the removal of the eviction ban go ahead.

We have already heard from tens of people in the media this week that they are going to be homeless from the end of this month. There are no houses to rent in many cities and large towns – or so few that the number is negligible – and our emergency homeless services are already creaking. Charities have said they have no more capacity either. It is hard to see how things could get much worse. And yet, from April 1st, we would be foolish to think they won’t.