Eviction concerns return

March 22nd, 2023 10:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald this week said that it was ‘irresponsible’ of the government to take away protections from vulnerable renters. Whatever an individual’s opinion on the timing of the move, there is no doubt that the situation is going to make things worse for an awful lot of people, from April 1st, should the removal of the eviction ban go ahead.

We have already heard from tens of people in the media this week that they are going to be homeless from the end of this month. There are no houses to rent in many cities and large towns – or so few that the number is negligible – and our emergency homeless services are already creaking. Charities have said they have no more capacity either. It is hard to see how things could get much worse. And yet, from April 1st, we would be foolish to think they won’t.

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Expert says don’t give phones to U12s; Valerie French murder trial collapses; Clon hoteliers ‘afraid to leave’ their hotel; Heritage funding for Kinsale and Macroom; Eviction ban’s ‘problems’; Rise in domestic abuse reports; Paddy’s Day picture special; Timoleague’s new community garden; Big Cheltenham win for local jockey Hayes; All-Ireland heartbreak for Hammies; Skibb into All-Ireland Junior Cup semi; Local success at West Cork Rally

